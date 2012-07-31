Nikkei firms as month-end buying lends support amid mixed earnings

* Nikkei hovers around 50 pct retracement of June-July rally
* Canon regains ground on share buyback
* Investors reluctant to move ahead of FOMC, ECB
* Chubu Electric on track to hit 30-year low
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
firmed at the midday break on Tuesday as end-of-month
windowdressing overcame a weak start, while investors waited to
see if central banks will make good on hopes for further
stimulus measures.
A batch of mixed earnings saw gains for companies posting
strong profits, such as Hitachi Ltd and Tsugami Corp
, countering losses for others who turned in more
disappointing results.
The Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,679.47 by the midday
break, briefly stepping above 8,687.93, the 50 percent
retracement of its rally between June 4 and July 4.
The benchmark is still on track for a monthly loss, having
fallen 3.6 percent so far after June's rally powered by
domestically oriented stocks ran out of steam.
"You usually get a bit of correction at the end of the month
as investors try to bump up their portfolios and that's likely
what happened this morning," said Masato Futoi, head of cash
equity trading at Tokai Tokyo Securities.
Canon Inc gained 4.3 percent after the camera and
printer maker said on Monday it would buy back up to 50 billion
yen of its own shares. That helped it recover somewhat after
falling 7.8 percent last Thursday when it cut its full-year
operating profit forecast due to wilting demand in Europe.
Canon joined several Japanese companies whose earnings have
come in below expectations as the euro zone debt crisis begins
to erode corporate earnings.
"On the whole this is a pretty poor earnings season and there
seems to be more companies with disappointing results than ones
with positive surprises," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at
Okasan Securities.
Although 55 percent of the 42 companies on the Nikkei that
have reported so far have met or beaten forecasts, it is lower
than the 60 percent that did so in the last quarterly earnings
season.
Hitachi firmed 2.9 percent after overshooting market
expectations with an operating profit of 63.6 billion yen ($813
million). JPMorgan reiterated its "overweight" rating for the
stock, saying in a note:
"The company is not immune to the global economic slowdown,
but considering that 1Q operating profit also topped
management's internal forecast by ¥20 billion, we think the risk
of FY2012 earnings falling short of guidance is relatively low."
Panasonic, meanwhile, raced up 4.8 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said it would likely post a group net profit of
slightly more than 10 billion yen, a marked improvement on the
previous year's 30.3 billion yen net loss and its first
quarterly profit since October-December 2010.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimate Panasonic,
which will report results after the bell on Tuesday, will have
made an 8.4 billion yen net profit.
Elsewhere, Tsugami Corp rose 3 percent after the
machine tool maker reported strong first quarter operating
profit of 3.31 billion yen, or 37.6 percent of its full-year
forecast. A trader said he expected the second quarter profit to
be level with the first quarter earnings.
CHUBU FALLS
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc slumped 6.4 percent,
poised to close at a 30-year low, after Japan's third-biggest
utility said there would be a year's delay, until December 2013,
in the completion of safety measures needed for the restart of
its sole nuclear plant.
The utility reported a 12.5 billion yen ($160 million) loss
in the last quarter due to high prices for oil and gas as the
its struggled to meet demand after shutting down its Hamaoka
nuclear power plant.
The broader Topix index put on 0.6 percent to 735.75
in moderate trade, with volume at 47 percent of its full 90-day
average.
Although earnings provided motivation for traders, market
watchers said the market was in "wait and see" mode ahead of a
two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting beginning
later on Tuesday, and a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday.
"The brokerages are really pretty quiet compared to last
week, when there was a lot of basket buying," said Hiroyuki
Mutsuro, head of execution support of equities at Mizuho
Securities. "Everyone is waiting for the FOMC and ECB, but
unless they have a big effect on the exchange rate I don't see
it having much impact."
Many investors anticipate the European Central Bank will
significantly tweak policy after bank president Mario Draghi
said last week that the bank would do "whatever it takes" to
save the euro.