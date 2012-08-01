Nikkei to stay trapped in range after Fed disappoints, ECB eyed

TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average is
seen moving sideways on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
deferred extra stimulus measures, disappointing investors hoping
for a boost for the flagging U.S. recovery.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,550 and 8,700 on Thursday as investors await a European
Central Bank meeting later in the day amid expectations that the
bank will take significant policy action to save the euro.
"The Fed's lack of action means the hopes for ECB action
have intensified," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities. "However, the yen weakened slightly
against the dollar after the Fed's meeting, which should help
Japanese stocks."
U.S. stocks sagged overnight after Fed officials described
the world's largest economy as "decelerating somewhat" and held
back from easing measures, although they said it would "provide
additional accommodation as needed" to prop up the U.S. economy.
A technical glitch also hindered trading in the United
States overnight, but Nikkei futures in Chicago closed
at 8,670, up 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka of
8,630.
The Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday at 8,641.85
after a slew of companies were heavily punished for poor
earnings or for cutting outlooks, while data from China
indicated that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy
is continuing.
Companies to report April-June quarterly results later on
Thursday include Sony Corp, Mitsubishi Corp,
troubled chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and trading
company Itochu Corp.
Reported earnings for the April-June quarter have been mixed
so far, with 49 percent of companies on the Nikkei understepping
market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, and
several cutting full-year guidance due to sluggish sales in
China or debt-ridden Europe.
That disappointment has driven up hopes that the ECB will
take drastic policy action on Thursday to help the euro zone's
fiscal issues, perhaps by buying Spanish or Italian bonds to
bring down their soaring yields.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-SHOWA DENKO
Showa Denko cut its operating profit forecast for the year
ending March 2013 to 42 billion yen ($538 million) from 48
billion yen after disappointing sales in its petrochemicals
segment following the suspension of operations at an ethylene
plant earlier this year.
-TOYOTA CORP
Toyota said on Wednesday it is recalling about 760,00 RAV4
utility vehicles and 18,000 Lexus HS hybrid vehicles in the
United States to correct a defect in their rear suspension.
-SUMITOMO CORP
Sumitomo is to take a 30 percent stake worth $1.4 billion in
shale acreage controlled by Devon Energy Corp in the
Permian Basin. Sumitomo posted a fall in net
profit of 43.8 percent for the April-June quarter compared to
the previous year on Wednesday.