Nikkei firms on ECB hopes after Fed disappoints

* Ibiden jumps 6.9 pct on share buyback
* Battered stocks recover ground
* Fed statement softens yen slightly, lending support
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
steadied on Thursday morning as hopes for firm action from the
European Central Bank to save the euro outweighed disappointment
at the U.S. Federal Reserve deferring extra stimulus measures.
Supporting the market as the most-traded stock on the main
board was Toyota Motor Co, which gained 4.2 percent
after reports that it would increase global production by about
300,000 units and U.S. sales data came in strong.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,701.42, while the
broader Topix advanced 1 percent to 737.01.
"Today the earnings results aren't hitting the market as
hard as yesterday - some companies are still dropping but not so
violently," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of
equity research at Mizuho Securities.
Ibiden Corp Co Ltd 4062.T> jumped 6.9 percent after the
printed circuit board maker said it would buy back up to 5
million or 3.3 percent of its own shares, offsetting an 80
percent cut in its net profit forecast for the half year to
September due to a stronger-than-expected yen.
A slightly weaker yen after the dollar rallied on the Fed's
statement made Japanese stocks more attractive on Thursday
morning, while market analysts said a policy change from the
European Central Bank could soften the yen against the euro,
which hit an 11-1/2 year low against the Japanese currency last
week.
"The problem is that even if the ECB do something, I don't
think there will be anything extremely surprising," Miura said.
"I think there's actually a risk of a sell-off happening if they
don't do something big."
Investors are hoping that the ECB will start buying Spanish
and Italian bonds to lower the debt-ridden countries' borrowing
costs, but German opposition to the plan might prevent that
measure, restricting the ECB to a more modest proposal.
Some firms continued their descent after being battered on
Wednesday for undershooting earnings expectations. Komatsu Ltd
was down 0.2 percent, having lost 7.1 percent in the
previous session after cutting its full-year profit forecast to
reflect slowing demand in China.
Short-covering helped other battered stocks recover some
ground, with Seiko Epson Corp lifting 1.9 percent off
Wednesday's lifetime low and Sumitomo Heavy Industries
gaining 1.9 percent after stooping 14.8 percent to a 40-month
low in the previous session.
Olympus Corp also recovered 2.7 percent after
sagging 6.8 percent on Wednesday after the optronics maker said
it may have broken a U.S. bribery law, while shareholder Terumo
Corp said it would sue for lost value from Olympus's
accounting scandal last year.
Elsewhere, Astellas Pharmacy rose 2.5 percent after
the drugmaker's quarterly operating profit ended June came in
above market expectations, prompting Goldman Sachs to raise its
12-month price target to 3,530 yen from 3,510.