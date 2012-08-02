版本:
2012年 8月 2日

Japan's Nikkei edges higher, investors await ECB

TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average inched
higher on Thursday as some investors scooped up battered stocks
but they remained cautious ahead of a European Central Bank
policy meeting.
    The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,653.18, while the
broader Topix index was up 0.4 percent at 732.98.

