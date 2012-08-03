版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 08:10 BJT

Japan's Nikkei sheds 1.3 pct on ECB disappointment

TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei share average shed
1.3 percent in early trade on Friday after investors were
disappointed that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did
not match with immediate action his pledge last week to do
whatever needed to defend the euro.
    The Nikkei was down 108.68 points at 8,544.50, while
the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 723.36.

