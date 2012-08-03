Japan's Nikkei sheds 1.3 pct on ECB disappointment

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.3 percent in early trade on Friday after investors were disappointed that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did not match with immediate action his pledge last week to do whatever needed to defend the euro. The Nikkei was down 108.68 points at 8,544.50, while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 723.36.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
