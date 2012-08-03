版本:
Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct on ECB, earnings from Sony, Sharp

* Sharp slumps 29.6 pct, set for lowest close since 1976
    * Sony sags 8.5 pct, on track for lowest close since 1980
    * Fast Retailing up as July same-store sales beat
expectations

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Friday as ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors by
offering mo immediate action to defend euro, with quarterly
losses from Sharp and Sony adding to the gloom.
    Both Sharp Corp and Sony Corp were heading
for their lowest closing level in more than three decades
following the heavy losses and cuts in their full-year earnings
outlook. Sharp plunged nearly 30 percent while Sony tumbled
close to 9 percent.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 8,513.20, breaking
below 8,581.97, t he 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from
June 4 to July 4.
    "This is all on the back of the ECB overnight, and you've
got the U.S. jobs figures coming out later on today. People are
more worried that the figures would come out not too bad, which
means they will force off QE a little bit longer," a senior
dealer at a European brokerage said.
    Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 100,000 jobs were
created in July in the United States compared with 80,000 jobs
in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at
June's level of 8.2 percent.    
    "You have also got some rather ugly results out as well,"
the trader said.
    Since hitting a two-month high on July 4, the Nikkei has
fallen 6.8 percent due to concerns over a deepening euro zone
debt crisis, sputtering growth in the United States and China,
and weaker company earnings.
    Fifty-five percent of the 111 Nikkei companies that have so
far reported quarterly earnings missed market expectations, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 40
percent in the previous quarterly earnings season.
    Sharp slumped to 188 yen. JPMorgan downgraded the company to
"underweight" from "overweight" and slashed its price target to
143 yen from 550.
    "Depending on economic developments in China and Europe, we
still see some downside risk in management's revised guidance
... we believe Sharp's alliance with Hon Hai Precision, although
likely to lift volumes and market share somewhat, will probably
not improve Sharp's profitability significantly in the near
term," JPMorgan said in a note to clients.
    Sharp was the most-traded stock on the main board by
turnover, while rival Sony was the third-most traded.
 
    
    "NO CATALYST TO BUY SHARP, SONY"
    "There is no catalyst to buy both Sharp and Sony. In terms
of Sony, the gaming business, LCD TV and mobile phone are losing
their competitiveness ... They have to restructure and take the
massive burden of restructuring cost," said Yasuo Sakuma,
portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. "Sharp is much
more miserable."
    However, it was difficult to short Sharp, as 73.61 percent
of the stock that is available to be borrowed went out on loan
as of Aug 1, up from 66.04 percent on July 25, according to data
provider Markit.
    If Sharp were to finish the day with the current loss, it
would be the lowest closing level since 1976, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream, while Sony was on track for its
lowest closing level since 1980.
    Apart from Sony and Sharp, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd
 also disappointed investors after it cut its full-year
sales forecast by 5 percent due to declining demand in Europe
and "significantly worse-than-expected" market conditions in the
first quarter. The stock sank 12.9 percent.
    Gains in Fast Retailing lent some support to the
market. The operator of Uniqlo fashion chain climbed 3.3 percent
as its July same-store sales of a 2 percent decline was better
than what the market had expected.
    Bayview's Sakuma said he would mainly focus on small- and
mid-cap companies focused on domestic economy.
    "In contrast to foreign economies, Japan's economy is very
solid, very strong. Domesticaly-focused stocks are very strong,
and outperforming the market. I think this trend will continue
for the next couple of months," he said.
    The broader Topix index lost 1.8 percent to 720.18.
Trading volume on the Topix was robust, at 53 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 days.

