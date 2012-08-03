版本:
2012年 8月 3日

Nikkei drops, investors disappointed at ECB and Sony, Sharp misses

TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Friday after ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors by
offering no immediate action to prop up the euro, with wide
quarterly losses from Sharp and Sony adding to the gloom.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 8,555.11, while
the broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 723.94.

