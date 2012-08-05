Nikkei seen jumping at open on U.S. jobs report, Toyota

TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average was
seen opening higher on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S.
jobs report eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's
largest economy and as a weaker yen grants exporters some
breathing space.
Strong results for Toyota Motor Co released after
the bell on Friday should also stimulate sentiment, while
bargain-hunting for stocks that were punished for posting poor
results could also prop up the market.
"Today will be quite forward-looking now that last week's
big events are out of the way, and sentiment as a whole will be
improved after the jobs report," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Analysts said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600
to 8,750 on Monday, with the index's 25-day moving average at
around 8,753 posing strong resistance.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,675, up 1.6
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,540.
U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level since May after
jobs data came in stronger than expected, but not enough to keep
the Federal Reserve from introducing more fiscal stimulus, which
they held back from doing last week.
The Nikkei closed down 1.1 percent to 8,555.11 on
Friday after the European Central Bank sat pat on policy,
disappointing investors who had hoped for immediate action to
defend the euro.
Disappointing earnings also weighed on the index last week,
with Sharp Corp and Sony Corp plumbing more
than three-decade lows after posting weak earnings and slashing
their full-year forecasts on falling demand for their products.
The Nikkei is now only 1.2 percent up on 2011, while the
broader Topix index is down 0.6 percent on the year, as
investor confidence has been rocked by the euro-zone crisis and
concern about slowing growth in the U.S. and China.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota posted its largest quarterly operating profit for
four years and hiked its full-year sales target by 2 percent,
prompted by strong demand in key markets such as the United
States and Japan.
-JAPAN TOBACCO
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Japan Tobacco to
positive from stable and reiterated its "A+" long-term corporate
credit and debt rating on the company and its subsidiaries.
-SHARP CORP
Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry said
on Friday that Sharp had agreed Hon Hai does not need to honour
its March agreement to invest in Sharp "due to the volatility of
the share price". Sharp's share price plummeted
28 percent on Friday after the company revised its outlook from
an operating profit to a massive operating loss.