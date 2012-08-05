Nikkei seen jumping at open on U.S. jobs report, Toyota

TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average was seen opening higher on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's largest economy and as a weaker yen grants exporters some breathing space. Strong results for Toyota Motor Co released after the bell on Friday should also stimulate sentiment, while bargain-hunting for stocks that were punished for posting poor results could also prop up the market. "Today will be quite forward-looking now that last week's big events are out of the way, and sentiment as a whole will be improved after the jobs report," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Analysts said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 to 8,750 on Monday, with the index's 25-day moving average at around 8,753 posing strong resistance. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,675, up 1.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,540. U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level since May after jobs data came in stronger than expected, but not enough to keep the Federal Reserve from introducing more fiscal stimulus, which they held back from doing last week. The Nikkei closed down 1.1 percent to 8,555.11 on Friday after the European Central Bank sat pat on policy, disappointing investors who had hoped for immediate action to defend the euro. Disappointing earnings also weighed on the index last week, with Sharp Corp and Sony Corp plumbing more than three-decade lows after posting weak earnings and slashing their full-year forecasts on falling demand for their products. The Nikkei is now only 1.2 percent up on 2011, while the broader Topix index is down 0.6 percent on the year, as investor confidence has been rocked by the euro-zone crisis and concern about slowing growth in the U.S. and China. > Wall St up for fourth week as payrolls jump > Dollar drops, euro rallies on U.S. jobs data > Bonds slump on jobs data, new hopes on ECB move > Gold rises as stimulus hopes alive after payrolls > Oil jumps on U.S. jobs rise, Brent hits 10-week high STOCKS TO WATCH -TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota posted its largest quarterly operating profit for four years and hiked its full-year sales target by 2 percent, prompted by strong demand in key markets such as the United States and Japan. -JAPAN TOBACCO Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Japan Tobacco to positive from stable and reiterated its "A+" long-term corporate credit and debt rating on the company and its subsidiaries. -SHARP CORP Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry said on Friday that Sharp had agreed Hon Hai does not need to honour its March agreement to invest in Sharp "due to the volatility of the share price". Sharp's share price plummeted 28 percent on Friday after the company revised its outlook from an operating profit to a massive operating loss.