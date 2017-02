TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.5 percent on Monday morning after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's largest economy and as an easing of the yen gave exporters some breathing space. The Nikkei reached 8,680.58, while the broader Topix climbed 1.3 percent to 733.63.