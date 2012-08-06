Nikkei seen consolidating near resistance at 25-day MA

TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average is expected to consolidate on Tuesday after a solid rally and ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic data from China, Japan's largest export market. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 and 8,800, strategists said, after rising 2 percent to 8,726.29 on Monday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,740 on Monday, up 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,730. "This week we will have the BOJ meeting which will end on Thursday. There are a lot of statistics from China on Thursday. The market is cautious," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy steady at its two-day meeting, but may escalate its warnings over slowing global demand and renewed gains in the yen, signalling its readiness to ease again if the economy's recovery comes under threat. Hiroki said the Nikkei was likely to face resistance at its 25-day moving average of 8,742.03. On Monday, the Nikkei broke above 8,687.93,the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4, and the 13-week moving average at 8,671.42. The broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent to 735.73 on Monday, and is up 1 percent so far this year. Japanese companies have so far reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, with 54 percent of the 127 Nikkei companies that have announced results missing market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 40 percent missing expectations in the previous quarter earnings season. > Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe > Euro extends prior session's gains on ECB optimism > Treasury prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales > Gold up, volume thin on uncertainty over cenbanks > Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar STOCKS TO WATCH --MITSUI & CO Mitsui & Co will take a stake in a U.S. information technology start-up, with an eye toward selling the firm's power usage control system in Asia, the Nikkei business daily said.