Nikkei steady after rally, stays below 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp rally and ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic data from China, Japan's largest export market. The Nikkei dipped 0.06 percent to 8,720.70, holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,730.58. The broader Topix was flat at 735.63.