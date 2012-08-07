版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 08:12 BJT

Nikkei steady after rally, stays below 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average steadied
in early trade on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp
rally and ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and
a slew of economic data from China, Japan's largest export
market.
    The Nikkei dipped 0.06 percent to 8,720.70, holding
below its 25-day moving average at 8,730.58. The broader Topix
 was flat at 735.63.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐