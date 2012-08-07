版本:
Nikkei extends rally, sets sights on 75-day average

* Nikkei rises, but investors still cautious
    * Steelmakers gain after U.S. peer AK Steel increases prices
    * Hoya, Tokai Carbon hit by weak quarterly earnings

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally, driven by
strength in steelmakers after U.S. peer AK Steel 
announced price increases in a sign of an improving business.
    But gains were capped by weakness in companies such as Tokai
Carbon Co Ltd and Hoya Corp that reported weak
quarterly earnings, while investors remain cautious ahead of
this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and economic data from
China, Japan's largest export market.
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,778.73, breaking
above i ts 25-day moving average at 8,733.04 and setting its
sight on the 75-day moving average at 8,816.35. The benchmark
rallied 2 percent on Monday.
    "Everyone that I speak to is cashed-up as they can be," said
a Tokyo-based analyst who declined to be identified.
    "There's a lack of confidence still with low volumes. Stocks
are getting beaten up even more on the back of that. If
anything, it feels as if the market is even more concentrated in
the bigger and better names."   
    Steelmakers gained, with JFE Holdings up 3.7
percent, Nippon Steel Corp adding 3.9 percent and
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd tacking on 4.5 percent.
    Seafood company Maruha Nichiro Holdings surged as
much as 13.2 percent to a three-month high after it said it
would spend up to 2 billion yen ($25.6 million) to buy back up
to 3.3 percent of its shares. The stock was last up 11.4
percent.
    The broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 740.35.
Trading volume on the Topix was relatively light, at 39 percent
of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
    The index is still down 5.3 percent from a two-month high
hit on July 4 on concerns over a deepening euro zone crisis and
spluttering global growth. The correction took the Topix's
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to 10.7, a seven-week
low, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. 
    "Retail investors are still buying on the dips but the
amount is decreasing ... because they have a lot of losses under
the trades that they have been making in the past few weeks,"
said Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura Securities.
    Tokai Carbon slumped 17.8 percent on Tuesday to an
eight-year low after the rubber company cut its full-year
earnings guidance, citing a slowdown in Europe and China. 
    Investors also punished Hoya, which sagged 3.8 percent after
the optical glasses company posted weak quarterly results.
    Japanese companies have so far reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly earnings, with 54 percent of the 127 Nikkei companies
that have announced results missing market expectations, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. 
    That compared with 40 percent missing expectations in the
previous quarterly earnings season.       
    The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy steady at its
two-day meeting this week, but may escalate its warnings over
slowing global demand and renewed gains in the yen, signalling
its readiness to ease again if the economy's recovery comes
under threat.

