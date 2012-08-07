版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 14:04 BJT

Nikkei builds on gains, sets sights on 75-day average

TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally and in
step with global markets' overnight gains as investors continued
to adjust positions at the end of Japan's earnings season. 
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,803.31 while the
broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 743.70.

