Nikkei rises for 3rd day, tests 9,000-mark

* Exporters gains on weaker yen, stimulus hope from Fed, ECB * Sharp rebounds; Hon Hai says in talks for bigger stake, lower prices By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei average rose for a third day to test the psychological 9,000 level on Wednesday, powered by exporters on hopes for a new round of stimulus from central banks, while shares in struggling TV maker Sharp Corp recovered slightly. The "risk-on" mode among investors, prompted by comments from a top Fed official, strengthened the dollar and the euro agains the yen, giving a further fillip to Japanese exporters. The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,935.86, breaking above the 75-day moving average and setting its sights on the 200-day moving average at 8,956, after rallying 2.9 percent in the previous two sessions. The last time the benchmark was at 9,000-mark was in early July. "The bad news seems to be priced in now. People are covering their shorts. People are going for names that they think are oversold," a trader at a foreign bank said. "People are now looking for quality names with high margins, like Fanuc, which is actually quite strong today." "Shorts here are very dangerous. People are afraid that they'll get taken out by being too greedy and are covering their shorts. I don't see long buying. The longs I see are more into high dividend names." Exporters Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Fanuc Corp, an industrial robot maker, were in demand, rising between 1.1 and 2.5 percent. Another dealer said some investors were picking up Nikkei call options with December expiry at 9,000, betting on the market pushing past this level. Sharp Corp climbed 4.4 percent, rebounding from a 32 percent slide in two sessions after it reported a first-quarter loss and revised its forecast to a full-year operating loss of 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion), from a previously estimated 20 billion yen operating profit. Short interest in Sharp remained high, with 75.59 percent of its stock that is available to be borrowed went out on loan as of Aug 6, according to data provider Markit, up from 73.70 percent on Aug 2 when it reported the results after the market close. Nikon Corp advanced 3 percent after the Nikkei business newspaper reported that Intel Corp would shoulder tens of billions of yen in costs for the company to develop next-generation 450mm semiconductor wafers with a view to commercialising the product by 2018. PIONEER, DAINIPPON SCREEN PRESSURED Pioneer Corp and Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd, however, were battered after they both slashed their earnings guidance. Dainippon Screen sagged 4.3 percent after the precision machinery maker cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2013 by 77 percent, saying chipmakers and some foundries in the semiconductor industry had cut capital investment further due to slowing global growth. Pioneer revised down its full-year operating profit by 17.7 percent to reflect the weaker yen against the euro and falling sales of optical disc drive-related products. The stock was down 7.5 percent. Japanese company earnings have been relatively weak so far this quarterly reporting season, with 53 percent of the 135 Nikkei companies missing market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 40 percent misses in the previous quarterly earnings season. The broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 751.73. The index is down 3.9 percent since hitting a two-month high on July 4 on concern over a deepening euro zone debt crisis and sluggish global growth, but is still up 3.2 percent so far this year. Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday that the Fed should launch another bond-buying programme of whatever size and duration needed to get the economy back on its feet, signalling support from some U.S. policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging economy.