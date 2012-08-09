版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 08:06 BJT

Nikkei edges up before China data, BOJ

TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average inched
up on Thursday morning as the momentum from a three-day rally
petered out and investors waited for data from China to judge
whether the slowdown there has bottomed out, and for a Bank of
Japan policy decision.
    The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,894.44 while the broader
Topix was up 0.1 percent at 746.46.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐