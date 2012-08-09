Nikkei edges higher but fails to hang onto 9,000 level

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday as momentum was sustained by mixed data from China that kept hopes alive for policy action to tackle the slowdown in Japan's biggest export market. The Nikkei closed up 1.1 percent at 8,978.60 after briefly touching the psychologically key 9,000 level for the first time since July 6. The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 751.84.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.