版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 14:05 BJT

Nikkei edges higher but fails to hang onto 9,000 level

By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for the fourth straight day on Thursday as momentum was
sustained by mixed data from China that kept hopes alive for
policy action to tackle the slowdown in Japan's biggest export
market.
    The Nikkei closed up 1.1 percent at 8,978.60 after
briefly touching the psychologically key 9,000 level for the
first time since July 6.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 751.84.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐