Nikkei seen rising on open but momentum in doubt

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average is
seen opening higher on Friday as traders position themselves for
an options settlement, but is likely to slip later in the
session for lack of fresh positive catalysts after hopes for
stimulus spurred four straight days of gains.
    The benchmark index will mark its biggest weekly gain since
December if it can hold onto its 5 percent rise since last
Friday and close above 8,972.94.
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,900 to 9,050 on Friday after U.S. and European stock markets
eked out small gains on sustained hopes for central bank action
to prop up the market.
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,955, down 0.2
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,970.
    "The Nikkei might step up to the 9,000 level for the options
SQ (special quotation) in the morning but then retreat as it did
yesterday when it tested that level," said Masayuki Doshida,
senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
    The Tokyo market is subject to short-lived moves driven by
manoeuvring ahead of the monthly "special quotation", in which a
slew of options are settled.
    "With earnings season now over, investors will be looking to
the economic indicators out next week as a measure of business
confidence."
    Japan's quarterly earnings season has been relatively weak,
with 53 percent of the 142 Nikkei companies having undershot
market expectations, compared with 40 percent in the previous
quarterly earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
showed.  
    The Nikkei closed up 1.1 percent at 8,978.60 on Thursday,
supported by speculation that China's central bank would move to
stimulate growth after data showed factory activity in the
country slowed to a three-year low in July and consumer price
inflation dropped to its lowest in 30 months. 
    The Bank of Japan on Thursday followed the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank in deciding to hold fire
on policy changes, but cut its assessment on exports and output
as Japanese firms feel the pressure from slowing global growth.
 
    Concerns about dropping demand overseas and a strong yen
have left the Nikkei down 1.4 percent from its two-month high
struck on July 4, while it is now up 6.2 percent on the year.
The broader Topix is up 3.2 percent since the end of
2011. 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -OLYMPUS CORP 
    Pressure on Olympus to sign a capital deal is rising after
the camera and endoscope-maker posted a lower operating profit
in the April-June period than the previous year, leaving
shareholders' equity at 2.2 percent of total assets and well
below the 20 percent level regarded as financially stable.
 
    
    -EISAI CO LTD 
    Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, a U.S. partner of Eisai's
unit Eisai Inc, posted a larger-than-expected second-quarter
loss but raised its full-year revenue forecast to account for
expected payments related to its recently approved obesity drug.
Eisai is to pay Arena $65 million, subject to certain
conditions. 
    
    -ASAHI GLASS CO LTD 
    Standard & Poor's rating Services downgraded Asahi Glass to
A-/A-2 but removed them from CreditWatch, and said the company's
outlook is stable, with performance expected to pick up after
bottoming out in 2012.

