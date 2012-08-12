版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 13日 星期一 07:35 BJT

Nikkei set to rise, gains capped by lack of momentum

TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to inch up on Monday, still supported by hopes for
further stimulus, but faces tough technical resisitance and may
struggle amid a lack of reasons to buy.
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,850 and 9,000 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed
at 8,925, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of
8,870.
   "We should see slight gains on the back of the U.S. stocks
rising on Friday, but there's quite significant resistance at
the 200-day moving average mark around 8,957," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. 
    "It tested that level last week and quickly backed away, and
this week there doesn't seem to be any factors that will push it
beyond."
    Japan's April-June GDP figures, due to be announced just
before the market opens, could also influence sentiment for the
day's trading. 
    The Nikkei rose 3.9 percent last week, its biggest weekly
gain since February after speculation that more global stimulus
was on the way spurred a four-day rally. 
    Disappointing data from China on Thursday bolstered such
hopes but also sapped risk sentiment on Friday, when the
benchmark index fell 1 percent.
    Japan's earnings season, now in its last throes, has been
largely disappointing, with 53 percent of the 152 Nikkei
companies that have reported results falling short of guidance
and many firms cutting profit outlooks due to a strong yen and
the impact of a global slowdown on demand. 
    The Nikkei is now up 5.2 percent on the year, but is still
13.3 percent off its one-year high hit on March 27 of 10,255.15,
hurt by concerns about falling demand due to the euro zone debt
crisis, a faltering U.S. recovery and a slowdown in China. 
   
> S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days       
> Euro posts weekly loss vs dollar, yen                  
> U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy  
> Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data      
> Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - HITACHI LTD 
    Hitachi is in talks with General Electric Co to
combine their two nuclear power joint ventures under a single
umbrella that may come under Hitachi's control, according to the
Niikkei business daily. The two companies decided to set up two
joint ventures in the nuclear business in 2007 in the U.S. and
Japan. 
    -DAIO PAPER CORP 
    Daio Paper is expected to more than double its annual profit
to 10 billion yen ($128 million) for the year ending March 2013,
above a previous forecast of 8 billion yen, because several
firms are no longer counted as part of the consolidated group as
the founding family that held a stake in them has been ousted
from the firm.
    -ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD 
    Isetan said its operating profit for the April-June quarter
has grown by 38.1 percent compared to the same period a year
earlier as sales stayed robust despite the closure of a store in
Tokyo, and as the delay of summer sales boosted profit margins.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐