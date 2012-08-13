版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 13日 星期一 08:04 BJT

Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy

TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped at Monday's open, as hopes for further stimulus were
outweighed by a lack of reasons to buy and tough technical
resistance. 
    The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 8,885.83 while the
broader Topix was 0.1 percent lower at 746.34.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐