Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Monday's open, as hopes for further stimulus were outweighed by a lack of reasons to buy and tough technical resistance. The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 8,885.83 while the broader Topix was 0.1 percent lower at 746.34.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 1 Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility