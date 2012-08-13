版本:
Nikkei unshaken by weak GDP, investors eye stimulus

TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
barely moved on Monday as investors shrugged off data showing
lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth but held off
from selling on hopes of stimulus measures to boost the economy.
    The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,885.15 while the
broader Topix index closed flat at 746.95.

