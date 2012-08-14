版本:
2012年 8月 14日

Nikkei edges higher; investors await catalysts

TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up at Tuesday's open, as investors fished for companies that
posted strong earnings amid a lack of macro incentives as the
official Japanese summer holiday season continues.
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,914.26, while the
broader Topix advanced 0.3 percent to 749.30.

