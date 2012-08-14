Nikkei edges higher; investors await catalysts

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up at Tuesday's open, as investors fished for companies that posted strong earnings amid a lack of macro incentives as the official Japanese summer holiday season continues. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,914.26, while the broader Topix advanced 0.3 percent to 749.30.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.