Nikkei edges up, easing hopes lend support

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Aug 14 Japanese stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as investors picked up shares that were oversold during a disappointing earnings season, with hopes for fresh global stimulus continuing to underpin the market. The Nikkei share average closed up 0.5 percent at 8,929.88 points, while the broader Topix ended the day up 0.4 percent at 749.53.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.