版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 14:05 BJT

Nikkei edges up, easing hopes lend support

TOKYO, Aug 14 Japanese stocks posted modest
gains on Tuesday as investors picked up shares that were
oversold during a disappointing earnings season, with hopes for
fresh global stimulus continuing to underpin the market. 
    The Nikkei share average closed up 0.5 percent at
8,929.88 points, while the broader Topix ended the day
up 0.4 percent at 749.53.

