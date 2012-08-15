Nikkei edges higher as weaker yen boosts exporters

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher in early trade on Wednesday, driven by exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic growth. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,955.07, holding just below its 200-day moving average at 8,959.96. The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 750.76.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.