Nikkei edges higher as weaker yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher in early trade on Wednesday, driven by exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic growth. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,955.07, holding just below its 200-day moving average at 8,959.96. The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 750.76.