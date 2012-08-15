版本:
Nikkei edges higher as weaker yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched higher in early trade on Wednesday, driven by exporters
as the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro after
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic
growth.
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,955.07, holding
just below its 200-day moving average at 8,959.96. The broader
Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 750.76.

