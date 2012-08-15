版本:
2012年 8月 15日

Nikkei pinched by weak banks, slips 0.1 percent

TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday as bank and steel shares slid, offsetting
gains in exporters from a weaker yen against the dollar and the
euro on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and
German economic growth.
    The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,925.04 while the
broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 747.32.

