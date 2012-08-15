Nikkei pinched by weak banks, slips 0.1 percent

TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday as bank and steel shares slid, offsetting gains in exporters from a weaker yen against the dollar and the euro on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic growth. The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,925.04 while the broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 747.32.