Nikkei gains as softer yen props up exporters

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Thursday's open, supported by gains for exporters after positive U.S. data helped weaken the yen against the dollar, but risk sentiment is likely to remain low amid the holiday season's thin trade. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,966.89, while the broader Topix put on 0.4 percent to 750.41.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)