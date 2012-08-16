版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 08:04 BJT

Nikkei gains as softer yen props up exporters

TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
at Thursday's open, supported by gains for exporters after
positive U.S. data helped weaken the yen against the dollar, but
risk sentiment is likely to remain low amid the holiday season's
thin trade.
    The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,966.89, while the
broader Topix put on 0.4 percent to 750.41.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐