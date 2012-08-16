版本:
Nikkei jumps to highest since early July as soft yen helps exporters

TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to its highest since early July on Thursday, gaining a steady
foothold above 9,000 after a wave of short-covering on exporters
was triggered as the yen weakened against the dollar following
strong U.S. data. 
    The Nikkei climbed 1.9 percent to 9,092.76, while
the broader Topix rallied 1.6 percent to 759.12.

