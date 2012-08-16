Nikkei to test July's 2-mth high; Merkel comments ease ECB worry

TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open higher and test a two-month intraday high hit
in early July after German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the
European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 9,050 and
9,200, strategists said, after rallying 1.9 percent to 9,092.76
the previous day and approaching a two-month intraday high of
9,136.02 reached on July 4. The broader Topix index
climbed 1.6 percent to 759.12 on Thursday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,125 on
Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 9,080.
"Market sentiment has improved now that the index has moved
solidly above 9,000," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of
Tachibana Securities.
"I don't know how much the yen will weaken, but U.S.
long-term rates have risen, so it's hard to imagine the dollar
weakening from here, and a less-strong yen means a brighter
picture for Japanese exporters."
Merkel said ECB chief Mario Draghi's vow to do all that is
necessary to defend the euro is in line with what European
leaders have been saying.
Expectations of further stimulus from the ECB and recent
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data have helped the Nikkei
to rally from a seven-week trough hit on July 25.
The benchmark is up 2.3 percent so far this week after
surging 3.9 percent last week to log its best weekly gain in six
months.
Lifted by the recent rally, Japanese equities' 12-month
price-to-earnings ratio rose to 11.1, recovering from a
four-year low of 10.4 touched last week, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp plans to sell its copier and air-conditioner
businesses to focus on mobile phones and consumer electronics,
the Nikkei business daily reported.