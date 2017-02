TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 9,131.96, approaching a high of 9,136.02 reached on July 4. A break past there would take the market to its highest since early May. The broader Topix index put on 0.4 percent to 762.36.