Nikkei rises to 3-month high on Merkel's ECB support

By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a three-month high on Friday as investors' risk appetite grew after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Expectations of further impending action from the ECB to fight the region's debt crisis and recent stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data have helped the Nikkei to rally from a seven-week trough hit on July 25. The Nikkei index advanced 0.6 percent to 9,150.87, setting its sights on the 26-week moving average of 9,167.82 after breaching a high of 9,132.06 touched on July 4. The benchmark is up 2.9 percent this week after surging 3.9 percent last week to log its best weekly gain in six months. Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management, said the Nikkei could test 9,500 by early September but added it was unlikely to go further higher because he remained skeptical of the global economy. "Over the past couple of days, I raised the weighting of cyclical stocks, such as electronics parts, semiconductor and auto parts," he said. Lifted by the recent rally, Japanese equities' 12-month price-to-earnings ratio rose to 11.1, recovering from a four-year low of 10.4 touched last week, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. SOFTER YEN BENEFITS Japanese exporters were the beneficiary of a softer yen, which was traded at 79.36 yen to the dollar, near its one-month low of 79.40 touched on Thursday. Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co, Sony Corp and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp were up between 0.7 and 1.7 percent. Sharp Corp dipped 1.1 percent after it closed 3.6 percent higher on Thursday, with a senior dealer saying the rise was partly due to some long-only investors, who had lent their Sharp shares to short-sellers, recalling the loaned stock so they could offload the shares from their own portfolios. The Nikkei newspaper said Sharp, which was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover on Friday morning, may sell its copier and air-conditioner business, as shrinking piles of cash prompt the company to consider restructuring its non-core assets. The broader Topix index put on 0.5 percent to 762.80. Domestic retail investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the first time in five weeks, and Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said he expected they would continue to offload their positions into September after they had been buying on dips for some time. "Probably this week, they are net sellers too. I think this trend will continue in September," Yunoki said. "They have been building a lot of long positions in margins and these margins have to be paid back in six months. The six-month comes around September. If the market rises, it give them a chance to unload these long positions," he said.