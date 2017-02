TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a three-month closing high on Friday as investors' risk appetite grew after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested she backs the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 9,162.50, its highest close since May 8. The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 765.81.