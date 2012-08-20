版本:
Nikkei opens higher as risk sentiment picks up

TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened higher on Monday morning, building on the previous
session's three-month peak as risk appetite remained high on
comments from European policymakers and as an easier yen propped
up exporters. 
    The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,199.06, and the
broader Topix index stepped up 0.4 percent to 788.47.

