Nikkei steady at 3-month high amid ECB uncertainty

BRIEF-Ford Motor files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed
* Ford Motor Co files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGVZPq) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average steadied at a three-month high in early trade on Tuesday, as the European Central Bank quashed speculation about the form of its bond-buying programme to combat the region's debt crisis. The Nikkei was flat at 9,172.77, after hitting a three-month closing high on Monday for a second straight session. The broader Topix was also steady at 764.87.
* Ford Motor Co files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGVZPq) Further company coverage:
* 23 hedge funds made $70 million on Friday from Kraft holdings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump, scrambling to find a new top security aide after firing his first one and being spurned by another candidate, said on Friday he has four people under consideration including acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg.