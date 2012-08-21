版本:
Nikkei steady at 3-month high amid ECB uncertainty

TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
steadied at a three-month high in early trade on Tuesday, as the
European Central Bank quashed speculation about the form of its
bond-buying programme to combat the region's debt crisis.
    The Nikkei was flat at 9,172.77, after hitting a
three-month closing high on Monday for a second straight
session.
    The broader Topix was also steady at 764.87.

