Nikkei set to fall as Fed stimulus hopes fade

TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open lower on Friday, tracking weaker U.S. stocks as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed after an official said economic data has been somewhat better. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and a non-voting member of the Fed, said data has improved since the July 31-Aug 1 meeting, dampening expectations that the central bank would soon act based on the minutes of its last meeting. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,050 and 9,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,080 on Thursday, down 1.1 percent from the Osaka close of 9,180. "U.S. jobless claim figures were weak and Hewlett-Packard shares slumped. Today, we don't really have any positive factors," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities. "I think the Nikkei's uptrend is still in place but unless we have additional positive factors, there will be profit-taking after recent gains." On Thursday, the Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to a three-month closing high of 9,178.12, breaking above its five-day moving average at 9,160.09 and its 26-week moving average at 9,150.31. The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 764.59. Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing costs for highly-indebted countries like Spain and Italy have helped the Nikkei rebound 10 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25. The benchmark is up 8.5 percent so far this year. But the outlook for Japanese companies' earnings remains weak. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates -- deteriorated to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last month. Macquarie Securities lowered its 12-month Topix target by 16.3 percent to 770, a 0.7 percent upside from Thursday's close, as it expected weaker earnings growth from Japanese companies. "The first negative development relates to Japanese industrial production, which has been weak and underperforming expectations so far in 2012," it said in a report. "The second negative development relates to forward looking indicators, such as the OECD leading indicator. Looking into 2013, spreading excess capacity across the world will lead to weakness in capital expenditure, which is a particular worry for Japan." > Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities > Euro hits 7-week high vs dollar on Spain aid talks news > UST yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases > Gold hits 4-month high on Fed stimulus hopes, Spain > Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease STOCKS TO WATCH --NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura has appointed a new global head of foreign exchange, the Japanese investment bank said on Thursday, as it seeks to complete an overhaul of the fixed income division that includes the forex unit. --OSAKA SECURITIES EXCHANGE The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it acquired a two-thirds stake in the Osaka Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion in a public tender, paving the way for a full merger next year to create a dominant equities bourse in Japan. --SONY CORP Sony will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce at mobile phone unit Sony Mobile as the Japanese firm tries to integrate the struggling business with a series of measures including moving its headquarters.