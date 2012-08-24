Nikkei falls 1.3 pct as Fed stimulus hopes dim

TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.3 percent in early trade on Friday, retreating from a three-month closing high in the previous session as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed. The Nikkei dropped 114.27 points to 9,063.85, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,140.40 and its 26-week moving average at 9,146.00. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 756.73.