Nikkei falls 1.3 pct as Fed stimulus hopes dim

BRIEF-Net1 acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.3 percent in early trade on Friday, retreating from a three-month closing high in the previous session as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed. The Nikkei dropped 114.27 points to 9,063.85, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,140.40 and its 26-week moving average at 9,146.00. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 756.73.
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.