版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 08:11 BJT

Nikkei rises, investors cautious ahead of Jackson Hole

TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Nikkei average rose in
early trade on Tuesday, although investors were cautious ahead
of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later
this week, when they will be looking for hints on any further
stimulus steps.
    The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 9,122.50, while the
broader Topix index put on 0.2 percent to 756.95.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐