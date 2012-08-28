Nikkei rises, investors cautious ahead of Jackson Hole

TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Tuesday, although investors were cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week, when they will be looking for hints on any further stimulus steps. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 9,122.50, while the broader Topix index put on 0.2 percent to 756.95.