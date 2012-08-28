Nikkei rises, investors cautious ahead of Jackson Hole

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Tuesday, although investors were cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week, when they will be looking for hints on any further stimulus steps. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 9,122.50, while the broader Topix index put on 0.2 percent to 756.95.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)