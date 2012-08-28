版本:
Nikkei hits 2-wk closing low on China growth concerns

TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
two-week closing low on Tuesday as some investors made bearish
bets after recent gains and as concerns over China's economic
growth outweighed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
soon launch more stimulus.
    The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,033.29, while the
Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies
with significant exposure to China, shed 1.3 percent. 
    The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to
746.30.

