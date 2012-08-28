Nikkei seen trading in range, awaiting Fed

TOKYO, Aug 29 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to tread in range on Wednesday, tracking lacklustre trading on Wall Street as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday for any hints of further stimulus measures. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,100, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,045 on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent from the Osaka close. U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday. "Rangebound trading is expected today, with mixed indications from U.S. economic data," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. U.S. home prices rose for the fifth consecutive month in June, a fresh sign of improvement as the recovery in the housing market picks up steam, but in a reminder of how fragile the broader economy remains, consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to its lowest in nine months. "From a technical point of view, we need to see if the Nikkei can hold above its 200-day moving average, now at 8,973," Hirano said. On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,033.29, remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,099.86, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 746.30. > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year > Euro rallies vs dollar with Bernanke, ECB ahead > Treasury prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation > Gold up on stimulus hopes; vulnerable if Fed disappoints > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast STOCKS TO WATCH -DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Daikin Industries, the world's second-largest maker of air conditioners, has agreed to buy U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal worth about 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter. --SHARP CORP The embattled TV maker said it would offer severance packages to as many as 2,000 workers in Japan as part of a plan to lay off one-tenth of its global work force in a bid to cut costs. --RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP plans to invest 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in struggling Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp by next month, the Nikkei reported. --NIPPON SEIKI CO LTD Nippon Seiki has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of dashboard panel instruments and will pay a $1 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. --TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP The Japanese trading company confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to go ahead with an offer for the remainder of distribution firm CFAO after buying a 29.8 percent stake from French retailer PPR. --SHOWA DENKO KK Showa Denko stopped its rare-earth metals alloy plants in China as demand for magnets dropped from Japanese electronics device makers, the Nikkei said.