TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese shares moved higher on Wednesday supported by gains for Sharp Corp and Renesas Electronics Corp, which surged 35 percent after sources said U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co plans to invest about $1.27 billion in the struggling chipmaker. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,069.81, breaching above its 14-day moving average at 9,056.00, while the broader Topix index put on 0.5 percent to 750.03.