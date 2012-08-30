Nikkei slips as investors wary before Bernanke

More Wells Fargo customers may be affected by sales scandal -filing
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been impacted by a sales scandal than previously believed, the U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower at Thursday's open as investors await a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints on further stimulus, and as stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data failed to boost sentiment. The Nikkei lost 0.3 percent to 9,046.23, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 748.41.
CAIRO, March 1 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy will propose a stamp duty on stock market transactions on buyers and sellers starting at 1.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.0774) per 1,000 to the government next week, he told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals And Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic NuvaRing