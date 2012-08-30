版本:
Nikkei slips as investors wary before Bernanke

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
lower at Thursday's open as investors await a speech from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints on further
stimulus, and as stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data failed
to boost sentiment.
    The Nikkei lost 0.3 percent to 9,046.23, while the
broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 748.41.

