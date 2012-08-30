版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 14:05 BJT

Nikkei falls below 9,000 to 2-week closing low

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei average fell below
9,000 to a two-week closing low on Thursday, hurt by concern
that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will not signal
more stimulus measures in his speech on Friday.
    The Nikkei shed 1 percent to 8,983.78, but held
above its 200-day moving average at 8,977.15.
    The broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to
743.79.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐