Nikkei falls below 9,000 to 2-week closing low

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei average fell below 9,000 to a two-week closing low on Thursday, hurt by concern that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will not signal more stimulus measures in his speech on Friday. The Nikkei shed 1 percent to 8,983.78, but held above its 200-day moving average at 8,977.15. The broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to 743.79.