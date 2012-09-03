Nikkei slips on mounting concerns over China slowdown

* China manufacturing sector to stay soft
* Sharp sags after S&P downgrades to 'junk'
* Nomura rises on cost cuts
* Astellas Pharma up on FDA drug approval
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
four-week low on Monday on concerns over a sharp slowdown in
China, although comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke that the Fed was prepared to boost the economy offered
some support.
The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,790.71, on track
for a third straight losing session but holding above its 75-day
moving average at 8,766.70.
The Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese
companies with significant exposure to China, lost 1 percent,
with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd falling
1.6 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp down
1.5 percent.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index -- one
of the early indicators of the state of the economy -- fell to a
lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, the first time since
November 2011 that the number had fallen below 50, which
separates expansion from contraction.
Concerns over China's growth have been hurting raw material
prices and resources-related shares.
Steelmakers were the worst sectoral performer on
Monday, down 2.8 percent, while the mining sector
dropped 2.1 percent and shippers fell 1.6 percent.
"For now, any kind of macro indicators from China are still
deteriorating ... The market is not pricing in future
fundamentals. Everybody is expecting in the October-December
period the Chinese economy will recover," said Shun Maruyama,
chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas.
Maruyama said the rebound in the Nikkei in August was
largely driven by short-covering, pushing down the short selling
ratio to around 24 percent, but he expected investors would
start buying put options and selling futures this month.
Although Bernanke stopped short of providing a clear signal
of further monetary policy easing, his comments were enough to
bolster bets that the Fed was closer to offering more stimulus,
providing some support to the market.
Hopes for another round of stimulus and action by the
European Central Bank to bring down punishingly high borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy helped push the Nikkei from its trough
on July 25 to a three-month high on Aug. 20.
September tends to be the weakest month for the Nikkei, with
an average monthly drop of 1.2 percent between 1971 and 2011.
The broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 729.18
on Monday.
Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp shed 8.1 percent
after credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its debt rating
to 'junk' after the market close on Friday and kept the firm on
negative watch for a possible further downgrade.
Swimming against the tide, Nomura Holdings advanced
2.7 percent after Japan's top investment bank said it is cutting
an additional $1 billion in costs in the second major
restructuring of its loss-making overseas operations in less
than a year.
Other gainers included Astellas Pharma Inc, which
rose 3.4 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval a novel prostate cancer drug developed by Medivation
Inc and Astellas.