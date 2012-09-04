版本:
Nikkei weakens on global economic slowdown worries

TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
weakened in early Tuesday trade as concerns about slowing global
growth outweighed expectations that the European Central Bank
President will soon act to help deeply indebted euro zone
states.
    The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,757.52, while the
broader Topix was also 0.3 percent lower at 726.53.

