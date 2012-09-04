Nikkei weakens on global economic slowdown worries

BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei share average weakened in early Tuesday trade as concerns about slowing global growth outweighed expectations that the European Central Bank President will soon act to help deeply indebted euro zone states. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,757.52, while the broader Topix was also 0.3 percent lower at 726.53.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer