Nikkei edges lower as defensive stocks lose ground

* Some defensives lose ground, some beaten down stocks in favour * Investors wary as they await potential moves by c.banks * Sharp climbs after providing collateral for loans By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down to a fresh four-week low on Tuesday morning, with market players saying investors were shedding defensive stocks that had been bought up over a three-day losing run for the benchmark. Concerns over slowing economic growth, both in Asia and abroad continued to compete with hopes that central banks will act to stem those worries, making it difficult for market players to build positions. "This month is going to be difficult - there's obviously a gap between market expectations and central bank intentions, but it remains to be seen how big the discrepancy is," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management. "Domestically the fundamentals are bad, particularly GDP figures, and the growing signs of trouble in Asian economies only add to the pressure," he added. The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent down at 8,776.24 by the midday break, a whisker above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.49. September is historically the weakest month for the benchmark index, with the Nikkei falling an average of 1.2 percent between 1971 and 2011. Among defensives, telecommunications firm Softbank Corp was the second most actively traded stock, losing 2.8 percent, while the food sector sagged 1.4 percent. By contrast, some beaten-down stocks gained favour with the shipping sector rising 0.8 percent and the mining sector advancing 0.7 percent. "With the central bank meetings coming up it's not likely anyone is going long on riskier stocks, it's probably just an adjustment period where a bit of bargain hunting has prompted some investors to cover their shorts," said Masashi Akutsu, equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. Sharp Corp climbed 7.5 percent after the company said it has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car navigation maker Pioneer Corp, or 15 million shares each to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group as collateral for fresh loans. Pioneer Corp's share price rose 5.6 percent on the news. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd's chairman Terry Gou also made clear on Monday he was pursuing a management role at Sharp Corp as part of an equity tie-up, adding pressure on Sharp to give him greater influence in the firm in exchange for much-needed cash. The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 726.95 in moderate trade, with volume at 46.3 percent of its full-day 90-day average.