公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 4日 星期二

Nikkei hits 4-wk closing low for third day in a row

TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
four-week closing low for the third straight session on Tuesday,
with market players saying some investors were shedding
defensive stocks.
    The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,775.51, falling
for the fourth consecutive session but holding above its 75-day
moving average at 8,768.48. 
    The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 726.69.

