Nikkei drops after disappointing U.S. factory data

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped in early Wednesday trade after soft U.S. manufacturing
data added to concerns about a global economic slowdown and
worries that European Central Bank's plans to shore up the euro
zone will be insufficient.
    The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,751.88, breaking
below its 75-day moving average at 8,768.78, while the broader
Topix lost 0.3 percent to 724.54.

