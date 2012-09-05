版本:
Nikkei hits near 5-wk closing low on U.S. growth fears

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to near a five-week closing low on Wednesday as soft U.S.
manufacturing data and construction spending added to concerns
about a global economic slowdown.
    The Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 8,679.82, falling for
the fifth straight session to log its longest losing run since
early July and breaking below its 75-day moving average at
8,767.82.
    The broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 718.09.

