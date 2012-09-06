Nikkei holds steady ahead of key ECB meeting

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average held steady on Thursday, with investors hugging the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei was flat at 8,683.49 after hitting a near five-week closing low on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 719.06.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources