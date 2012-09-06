版本:
中国
2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Nikkei holds steady ahead of key ECB meeting

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average held
steady on Thursday, with investors hugging the sidelines ahead
of a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could
announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis. 
    The Nikkei was flat at 8,683.49 after hitting a near
five-week closing low on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
 index added 0.1 percent to 719.06.

