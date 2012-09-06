版本:
Japan's Nikkei eases ahead of key ECB meeting

* Sharp sinks after Moody's cuts its debt rating to 'junk'
    * Canon up, takes aim at opthalmic market
    * ECB purchases could be bad for Spain, Italy - analyst

    By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average inched up
on Thursday, barely stirring through the morning session as
investors awaited a European Central Bank policy review in hope
of new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
    Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp was the most-traded
stock on the main board, dropping 5.7 percent after Moody's
Investors Service cut its short-term debt rating to 'junk' and
further curtailing the company's access to credit as it looks
for money to pay its debts. 
    The Nikkei tiptoed up 0.1 percent to 8,684.92 by the
midday break. If it closes in negative territory, it would mark
its sixth straight session of losses, its longest bearish run
since early July.  
    "We have seen a pick-up in activity. We have got one of the
better flows we have seen for a while ... no real sector tilt.
The U.S. was pretty benign, and we were down six sessions out of
seven. We are probably due for a bounce," a senior dealer at a
foreign bank said.
    "Our flow is balanced. If our flow is representative of
what's going in the market, our flow suggests it's going to be
flat."        
    Sources told Reuters that the ECB is ready to waive
seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new
programme which it is set to agree on at Thursday's Governing
Council meeting. 
    Betting on a quick fix from the ECB to bring down
punishingly high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy and another
round of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Nikkei had
rebounded 10.8 percent from a seven-week low on July 25 to Aug.
20.
  Since then the benchmark has fallen 5.8 percent, although it
is still up 2.7 percent for the year.  
   Market players say ECB action is now priced into the market,
but some remain uneasy about the consequences of the bank's
purchases of sovereign debt.
    "If the ECB buys Spanish and Italian bonds, it's likely to
ultimately be a bad thing for Spain and its banks as it will
scare away other investors from buying their bonds," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at
SMBC Friend Securities.
    Reinforcing concerns of falling global demand, the Nikkei
business daily said Asahi Kasei was keeping production
30 percent under capacity for a plastic used in home
electronics, cars and clothing as the euro zone debt crisis and
a slowdown in China hampered sales. The stock fell 1.8 percent.
    Bucking the market was Canon Inc, which was bumped
up 1.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it will
widen its involvement in the opthalmological market by
introducing optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems. 
    Heavyweight Softbank Corp also offered some
support, up 2.2 percent as investors were upbeat of the company
after Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son's presentation at the Bank
of America Merrill Lynch conference on Wednesday. It was the
second-most traded stock. 
    The broader Topix index was flat at 718.01 on
Thursday morning in moderately low trade. Volume was at 41.7
percent of the full-day 90-day average.

