Japan's Nikkei flat, investors reluctant to move before ECB meeting

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average was
unchanged on Thursday, barely stirring through the day as
investors awaited a European Central Bank policy review in hope
of new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
    The Nikkei was flat at 8,680.57, while the broader
Topix index inched up 0.1 percent to 719.00.

