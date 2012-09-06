Japan's Nikkei seen rising sharply on ECB bond plan

TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to rise sharply on Friday after the European Central Bank
said it would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign
bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down
their painfully high borrowing costs.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,750 and 8,900 on Friday after the ECB's plan was met with
euphoria in equity markets, with U.S. stocks soaring to
pre-crisis 2008 levels and European stocks up at six-month
highs.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,785, up 1.9
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,620. Foreign
brokerages placed orders to buy a net 15.2 million Japanese
shares before the start of trade on Friday, a much higher figure
than usual.
ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank's
plan for potentially unlimited bond-buying would address bond
market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the
survival of the euro.
"The ECB gave investors what they were hoping for, which is
obviously positive for equities. We should see good gains
today," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
A softer yen should be also be a boon for exporters on
Friday, Doshida said, with the euro at a two-month high against
the Japanese currency and the dollar testing the 79 yen level
overnight for the first time in two weeks.
Stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. service sector
showing companies hiring staff in August at the fastest pace in
five months is also welcome news for investors, boding well for
the eagerly awaited U.S. non-farm payroll data later on Friday.
New weekly claims for U.S. jobless benefits also fell to the
lowest level in a month.
The Nikkei inched up 0.75 point on Thursday to 8,680.57,
snapping a five-day losing run as investors awaited news from
the ECB, leaving it down 5.9 percent from Aug. 20's two-month
high. However, the benchmark is still up 2.7 percent on the
year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura said it would move its equities execution business in
the Americas, Asia and Europe to its New York-based Instinet arm
as part of a broader cost-cutting plan on Thursday. Recently hit
by an insider trading scandal, Nomura also said it would no
longer buy and sell stocks using its own capital, but instead
match clients' buy and sell trading orders through Instinet.
-SEKISUI HOUSE LTD
Home builder Sekisui House hiked its operating profit
outlook for the year ending January 2013 to 85 billion yen
($1.08 billion), a year-on-year increase of 19.9 percent and up
from a previous forecast of 80 billion yen.
-CANON INC
The camera and digital printer maker says it aims to
increase its China sales fourfold to about 780 billion yen, or
around ($9.9 billion), by 2017, the Nikkei business daily said.
-DAIHATSU MOTOR CO
Daihatsu said on Thursday it would spend 7 billion yen ($89
million) to double the capacity of its engine plant in Kyushu,
southern Japan, concentrating production there in a bid to
reduce manufacturing and shipping costs, according to the Nikkei
business daily.